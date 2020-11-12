College Station High School names new principal

Justin Grimes currently serves as the principal at College View High School. He will start at College Station High School in January.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station High School will have a new principal roaming the halls come January. Justin Grimes is the person College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale will recommend to the CSHS Board of Trustees to be named as principal.

Grimes is currently serving as principal at College View High School. He has been in that role for the last two and a half years. Grimes will replace current CSHS principal Tiffany Parkerson, who was named as Executive Director of Secondary Education for CSISD earlier this year.

Grimes is a '96 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School and earned his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Texas A&M University in 2001. He also has a Masters of Education Administration from Sam Houston State University.

"Justin is a proven leader at the high school level," Martindale said in a statement released to the public.

College Station ISD Superintendent of Schools Mike Martindale will recommend the hire of Justin Grimes as Principal of College Station High School to the Board of Trustees at its Tuesday, December 15 meeting.

More here: https://t.co/oLWrMOFDiQ#SuccessCSISD pic.twitter.com/KeEzP1BDLM — College Station ISD (@CSISD) December 11, 2020

Grimes started out at Bryan ISD and taught social studies and coached both football and baseball. He served as an assistant principal at CSHS when it opened in 2012 and served in that role until 2016. He then became principal at Huntsville High School before being named as principal at College View High school.

"He has history at College Station High School, was an integral part of developing the climate and culture of the school when it first opened and was a big contributor to its early success," Martindale said.

Education is in the Grimes family. His wife, Breana teaches fifth grade social studies at Pecan Trail his daughters Gracie and Callie attend College Station High School.