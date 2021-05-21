2 injured following H-E-B parking lot shooting in College Station

Another person with serious injuries showed up at another hospital on their own. College Station PD believes this person's injuries is connected to the shooting.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two people are recovering in the hospital Friday night following a shooting at an H-E-B parking lot in College Station.

The College Station Police say they were called out to the grocery store on Texas Avenue South around 8:21 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one person on the scene suffering from serious injuries. That person was transported to a nearby hospital, police say.

Police say another person with serious injuries showed up at another hospital on their own. College Station PD believes this person's injuries is connected to the shooting incident at the H-E-B.

Officers also believe the shooting was isolated; there is no danger to the general public.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, call police at (979) 764-3600.