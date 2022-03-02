College Station Bomb Squad headed to Brenham after hand grenade is found

The Brenham Police Department said the grenade is secured.

BRENHAM, Texas — The College Station Bomb Squad has been called to Brenham after a hand grenade was found Wednesday.

The Brenham Police Department reported the grenade is likely from around 1916 and was found during a private purchase from an estate sale. They said the grenade was secured and they are asking people to stay clear of the area until everything is taken care of.

Out of precaution, the Brenham Police Department and The Brenham Fire Department came and cleared out nearby homes and businesses until the all clear is given. At this time, no other evacuations are being done.