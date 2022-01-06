Local authorities investigating hit and run in Brazos County

The victim has been identified by authorities and they released information on a suspect vehicle.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS is asking for help in finding the person responsible for a hit and run crash that left a woman critically hurt.

Authorities said Jessica Navarro, 31, of Bryan, was hit by someone driving a black passenger car while she was walking on Leonard Road near Harvey Mitchell Parkway around 1:30 Thursday morning. Authorities said Navarro suffered critical injuries but the driver took off from the scene.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation showed the vehicle who hit Navarro is going to have significant damage to the passenger side of the car and will be missing the passenger side mirror.