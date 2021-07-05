Rain and Automobiles: How wet weather can weaken or damage your vehicle

Heavy rain showers make already dangerous Texas roads more susceptible to car accidents

BRYAN, Texas — Rain or shine, according to the Texas Department of Transportation, we haven’t had a deathless day on Texas roadways since 2000.

Heavy rainfall is still possible in the summer, making the roads even more dangerous. Public Information Officer with TxDOT Bob Colwell said it takes as little as 6 inches of water to make a vehicle float off the road.

Colwell said when TxDOT closes a road, they aren’t doing it to inconvenience you, they are doing it to potentially save your life.

“Everything that we do at TxDOT is all about safety because our main point is we want you to get to point A to point B in the safest way possible,” Colwell said.

We saw some scattered storms over the weekend and chances for more rain this week are still possible.

Colwell said other things to check on before you start driving in the rain include turning on your headlights, making sure both your blinkers work, replace your windshield wipers every 6 months to a year and when you get going, drive to conditions.

Sergeant Justin Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety said that means if it’s raining, don’t drive the speed limit.

“The speed limit is set for ideal situations,” Sergeant Ruiz said, “It’s set for daytime, no rain or water on the road, not a lot of traffic, somewhere you can see miles ahead of you.”

Texas DPS and TxDOT said never drive around barriers blocking low water crossings or flooded roadways. Penalties include a fine of up to $2,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail.