Names of people involved in fatal shooting in College Station released

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said Daniel Rowe, 59, and his wife, Kelley Rowe, 59, were found dead at a home on Stokes Circle. The suspected gunman, who was shot and killed by a DPS Trooper, was identified as Randall Isbell, 51.

The investigation into what happened Thursday is still ongoing. Authorities have not yet released information on how the three knew each other or what led up to the shooting. At this time, they are not releasing further information, however, as the investigation progresses, more details can be made known.