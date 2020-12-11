Lights On! ceremony planned for Nov. 20

The community is invited to help switch on the thousands of lights in Downtown Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas — It is not the holiday season until Downtown Bryan is lit! Destination Bryan will hold the annual Lights On! ceremony Nov. 20.

The community is invited to help switch on the thousands of lights in Downtown Bryan including the Christmas trees located on both the north and south ends. The ceremony will start at 6 pm.

Destination Bryan will then move the party in front of the Queen Theatre on Main St for the official countdown at 6:30 pm.

This is a free, family-friendly event that has photo booths, free holiday goodie bags with cookies given away by the Woman’s Club of Bryan and more.

The event also includes holiday music by The Salvation Army Band, SFA Middle School Orchestra and Aggie Brass Band sponsored by West Webb Law.

Restaurants and retail stores in Downtown Bryan will also be open late.