The Lincoln Recreation Center is celebrating the MLK holiday with a week of community events

The Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station is kicking off a week of community events to honor Dr. Martin Luther King ahead of the holiday on Monday, Jan. 16.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Lincoln Recreation Center will hold their 39th Annual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King this evening with many influential speakers and performers.

The facility has been a staple in the community for many years, and staff wanted to highlight the leaders that have fought for change.

“We’re going to have our former center supervisor Lance Jackson, he’ll be our guest speaker for tonight. We’re gonna have some entertainment from our kids that participate in our after school programs. We’ll have some entertainment from men of purpose, and we’ll have some other special guests that will be getting recognition tonight.”, said staff assistant Markeesha Watson.

Through their events, the community within the Lincoln Center hopes to provide words of empowerment and remembrance to many in honor of Dr. King.

Watson continued, “We just want the legacy to continue. We want people to know how far we have come and not to forget the fight that he has fought for us. We just take this time for him to celebrate and let everyone know we’re still moving forward. There is still work to be done and there are things that you can still do to continue his legacy and help out in your community.”