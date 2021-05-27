LIST | College Station ranks among best places to live in US

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Turns out College Station is one of the best places to live in the United States, according to the travel magazine, Travel + Leisure.
On Thursday, the magazine released a ranking or list of the "best places to live," which consisted of 50 cities. It was compiled through the ranking and review website, Niche.
Niche said ranked cities based on their overall livability, which took into account the quality of schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.
Texas is well represented on this list with Lone Star cities taking seven spots, including No. 1 with The Woodlands. College Station ranked No. 24 on the list.
Below is the complete list:
- The Woodlands, Texas
- Arlington, Virginia
- Naperville, Illinois
- Overland Park, Kansas
- Cambridge, Massachusetts
- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Plano, Texas
- Columbia, Maryland
- Berkeley, California
- Bellevue, Washington
- Irvine, California
- Richardson, Texas
- Seattle, Washington
- Madison, Wisconsin
- San Francisco, California
- Sunnyvale, California
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Boulder, Colorado
- Sandy Springs, Georgia
- Torrance, California
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Alexandria, Virginia
- Santa Clara, California
- College Station, Texas
- Columbia, Missouri
- Austin, Texas
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Rochester, Minnesota
- Round Rock, Texas
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Huntsville, Alabama
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Lincoln, Nebraska
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Carlsbad, California
- Washington, D.C.
- Lexington, Kentucky
- Gainesville, Florida
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Tampa, Florida
- Irving, Texas
- Atlanta, Georgia
- St. Petersburg, Florida
- St. Paul, Minnesota
- Pasadena, California
- Tempe, Arizona
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Fort Collins, Colorado
- Columbia, South Carolina
- Salt Lake City, Utah
