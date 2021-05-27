LIST | College Station ranks among best places to live in US

The ranking looks at overall livability, which took into account the quality of schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Turns out College Station is one of the best places to live in the United States, according to the travel magazine, Travel + Leisure.

On Thursday, the magazine released a ranking or list of the "best places to live," which consisted of 50 cities. It was compiled through the ranking and review website, Niche.

Niche said ranked cities based on their overall livability, which took into account the quality of schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.

Texas is well represented on this list with Lone Star cities taking seven spots, including No. 1 with The Woodlands. College Station ranked No. 24 on the list.

Below is the complete list:

The Woodlands, Texas Arlington, Virginia Naperville, Illinois Overland Park, Kansas Cambridge, Massachusetts Ann Arbor, Michigan Plano, Texas Columbia, Maryland Berkeley, California Bellevue, Washington Irvine, California Richardson, Texas Seattle, Washington Madison, Wisconsin San Francisco, California Sunnyvale, California Raleigh, North Carolina Boulder, Colorado Sandy Springs, Georgia Torrance, California Minneapolis, Minnesota Alexandria, Virginia Santa Clara, California College Station, Texas Columbia, Missouri Austin, Texas Scottsdale, Arizona Rochester, Minnesota Round Rock, Texas Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Huntsville, Alabama Omaha, Nebraska Lincoln, Nebraska Charlotte, North Carolina Carlsbad, California Washington, D.C. Lexington, Kentucky Gainesville, Florida Boston, Massachusetts Tampa, Florida Irving, Texas Atlanta, Georgia St. Petersburg, Florida St. Paul, Minnesota Pasadena, California Tempe, Arizona Charleston, South Carolina Fort Collins, Colorado Columbia, South Carolina Salt Lake City, Utah