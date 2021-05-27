x
LIST | College Station ranks among best places to live in US

The ranking looks at overall livability, which took into account the quality of schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Turns out College Station is one of the best places to live in the United States, according to the travel magazine, Travel + Leisure.

On Thursday, the magazine released a ranking or list of the "best places to live," which consisted of 50 cities. It was compiled through the ranking and review website, Niche.

Niche said ranked cities based on their overall livability, which took into account the quality of schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.

Texas is well represented on this list with Lone Star cities taking seven spots, including No. 1 with The Woodlands. College Station ranked No. 24 on the list.

Below is the complete list:

  1. The Woodlands, Texas
  2. Arlington, Virginia
  3. Naperville, Illinois
  4. Overland Park, Kansas
  5. Cambridge, Massachusetts
  6. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  7. Plano, Texas
  8. Columbia, Maryland
  9. Berkeley, California
  10. Bellevue, Washington
  11. Irvine, California
  12. Richardson, Texas
  13. Seattle, Washington
  14. Madison, Wisconsin
  15. San Francisco, California
  16. Sunnyvale, California
  17. Raleigh, North Carolina
  18. Boulder, Colorado
  19. Sandy Springs, Georgia
  20. Torrance, California
  21. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  22. Alexandria, Virginia
  23. Santa Clara, California
  24. College Station, Texas
  25. Columbia, Missouri
  26. Austin, Texas
  27. Scottsdale, Arizona
  28. Rochester, Minnesota
  29. Round Rock, Texas
  30. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  31. Huntsville, Alabama
  32. Omaha, Nebraska
  33. Lincoln, Nebraska
  34. Charlotte, North Carolina
  35. Carlsbad, California
  36. Washington, D.C.
  37. Lexington, Kentucky
  38. Gainesville, Florida
  39. Boston, Massachusetts
  40. Tampa, Florida
  41. Irving, Texas
  42. Atlanta, Georgia
  43. St. Petersburg, Florida
  44. St. Paul, Minnesota
  45. Pasadena, California
  46. Tempe, Arizona
  47. Charleston, South Carolina
  48. Fort Collins, Colorado
  49. Columbia, South Carolina
  50. Salt Lake City, Utah

