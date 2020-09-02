BRYAN, Texas — UPDATE: February 9,4:04 pm

Officer Tristan Lopez with the College Station Police Department said Jamorious Davis, the man at the center of a manhunt Sunday afternoon, is now in custody.

A tip to police led to his capture, Lopez said. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant for family violence, which is unrelated to this case in College Station. He is accused of hurting a child at a local motel early Sunday morning. The child suffered serious injuries, according to Lopez, but their current condition is not known.

The shelter in place has been lifted.

Officer Tristen Lopez with the College Station Police Department said Texas A&M's campus is not affected by the shelter in place order, but people should still be aware of what is going on and call police if they see Jamorious Davis or anything suspicious.

Westgate Shopping Center is also not affected and people are out and about in the area. Please be safe and report anything you see to the police.

A man wanted for aggravated assault on a child is on the run from College Station and Bryan police. Police are on the hunt for Jamorious Davis, 29. He's accused of hurting a child at a College Station hotel. Police said when they tried to arrest him, he got away and is now on the run.

Law enforcement agencies from College Station and Bryan are searching for him in a neighborhood just north of Northgate, around the 4000 block of College Main.

College Station police said this is a picture of Jamorious Davis as he ran from police. If you see him, do not approach him.

They believe Davis to be dangerous and are asking people in that area to lock their doors and windows and to stay inside. If you see Davis, don't approach him and call police.

