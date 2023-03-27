Missing person alert cancelled for 17-year-old from Bryan, found safe in Houston

The 17-year-old was found safe in Houston late in the evening on Sunday, March 26.

BRYAN, Texas — The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley has provided an update on a missing person alert from Friday, March 24.

At the time of the initial missing person alert, the individual was last seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Wellborn Road in Bryan on Saturday, March 11.