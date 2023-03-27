x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Missing person alert cancelled for 17-year-old from Bryan, found safe in Houston

The 17-year-old was found safe in Houston late in the evening on Sunday, March 26.
Credit: KUSA

BRYAN, Texas — The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley has provided an update on a missing person alert from Friday, March 24.

According to the update, the 17-year-old was found safe in Houston late in the evening on Sunday, March 26.

At the time of the initial missing person alert, the individual was last seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Wellborn Road in Bryan on Saturday, March 11.

KAGS has removed previous mentions of the individual's identity because they are a minor.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Weekend events: March 25-26, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out