New K-9 Officer joins Texas A&M University Police

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University Police Department announced Tuesday the addition of a new K9 officer. Echo, a one-and-a-half-year-old Dutch Shepherd was born in Poland and joined the force in August with his new partner, Officer Clay Crenshaw.

Echo began training for the force between July and August of this year. Officer Crenshaw and Echo completed a 120-hour detection course where Echo was certified as an Explosives Detection and Tracking dog thanks to his training!