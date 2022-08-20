Mark Ruffin, the Superintendent for Normangee ISD, said that they had to use part of their budget to fund an increase in safety measures.

NORMANGEE, Texas — In response to the Texas Education Agency's mandate that school districts throughout the state comply with property standards, Normangee ISD regularly checks the locks on their exterior doors.

This decision was made following the Robby Elementary mass shooting in May, during which 19 students and two teachers died, and the school's locks were not up to code.

As part of school security measures, Normangee ISD Superintendent Mark Ruffin explained that they made several adjustments to the locks on their exterior doors and renumbered their classrooms.

“We’ve got unique challenges and they’ve got unique challenges and so what’s important is that there’s an understanding and the acknowledgement that this is the priority,” said Ruffin.

On Normangee ISD's campuses, there are several doors that require a code for access by some of the district's faculty.

According to Ruffin, the district used some of their existing budget to fund the increase in safety measures for their school.

On August 17, classes resumed, and the superintendent expressed his hope that students will understand the importance of safety throughout the school year.