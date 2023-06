After nearly 20 years in College Station, Ozona Grill & Bar has closed it's doors.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ozona Grill & Bar has announced that they will be closing their College Station location permanently.

The restaurant has been in operation for 19 years.

"It's truly been an honor to have served the College Station community for the last 19 years," the restaurant said in a Facebook post about the closure. "Thank you and Gig 'Em!"

According to Ozona's website, their only remaining location is located in the Dallas area.