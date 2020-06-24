Person of interest in Bryan drive-by shooting arrested

College Station police received a tip about an armed, wanted man at an apartment complex Tuesday night.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police have arrested one man believed to be a person of interest in a Bryan drive-by shooting that happened earlier in June.

The College Station Police Department received a tip around 6:30 pm that 18-year-old DeShawn Dewayne Franklin was armed and at an apartment complex on the 1500 block of Airline Dr. near Longmire Dr.

Police responded and secured the area. SWAT and negotiators were called to assist around 8:30 pm.

CSPD said Franklin peacefully surrendered and was arrested about an hour later at 9:37 pm.

Franklin was taken into custody on five warrants that include three for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly weapon from the Bryan Police Department, one for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office and one for a parole violation.

Law enforcement is still searching for 24-year-old Demetrius Thomas, who is believed to be a suspect in Jun. 3 shooting death of 32-year-old Derrick O'Bryant Smith.

Police have arrested another suspect in the shooting, 24-year-old Ayrian Brown, on Jun. 11 in Austin.