BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are asking you to take a good look at some newly released video and let them know if you recognize the person.

The person is considered a person of interest in several car break ins at the Morningstar Storage Facility on the 2700 block of Booneville Road. They would like to question the person in the video and if they know about the burglaries.

The break ins were discovered by officers on patrol of the facility back in August of 2019. If you have any information, call Detective Gregory Blankenship at 979-209-5315. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. Make sure to tell them your information is in regards to case number BP190800126. You can remain anonymous.

