COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

KAGS introduces two furry friends as this week’s Pet of the Week.

You may have seen a previous KAGS story involving Mommy and Daddy, as their former owner searched for a good home for his furry family members.

Mommy and Daddy were recently released to Aggieland Humane Society, and they are now on a journey to find their forever home. Mommy is a 9-year old Black Mouth Rhodesian Ridgeback, and Daddy is a 9-year old Boxer mix.

They are not very active, but they do have a lot of love to give. They need a calm, loving home where they can lounge around and give lots of cuddles. Mommy is spade and Daddy is neutered, and they are both fully vaccinated and microchipped.

You can adopt Mommy and Daddy now at the Aggieland Humane Society.