College Station school collects over 1,000 pounds of canned goods during annual food drive

The Primrose School of College Station delivered the dry goods to the Bridge Ministries Food Pantry and Twin City Mission.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students at The Primrose School of College Station are celebrating the holiday season by learning about compassion and generosity through their annual caring & giving food drive.

The children don’t simply drop cans into a donation bin though, they learn and practice positive character traits by experiencing what it means to give. The students were asked to earn donation money by completing age-appropriate chores at home.

After earning almost $500 in chore money, the kids took a trip to the nearest HEB grocery store to purchase canned goods. They then traveled to Bridge Ministries Food Pantry and Twin City Mission to stock the shelves with donations.

The students ended up collectively donating 1,180 pounds of canned goods this year.

Kayla Swanson, Director of Primrose School of College Station, said this year's event has been a huge success.

"All afternoon yesterday we had so many parents coming in and they went on and on about all the stuff the kids got to do yesterday,' Swanson said. "How they got to help other families and how they were able to spend that money; and kind of just learning about responsibility and helping out in the community.”