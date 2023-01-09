Ribbon-cutting and grand opening event set for new Visit College Station facility on Saturday

College Station residents and visitors are invited for the grand opening of visit College Station's new visitor center and event space this Saturday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Visit College Station has a brand new home. This Saturday, they are offering residents and visiting football fans the chance to see everything that the $4.8 million dollar facility has to offer and how it will be used in the future.

“Our offices used to be kind of over in the Wolf Pen Creek area and we didn't have a lot of opportunity to interface with visitors," City of College Station Tourism Manager Jeremiah Cook said. "This opportunity not just to move on to the City Hall campus, but to be right here on Texas across from the university and be able actually to interface with visitors is a really cool opportunity that we're really excited about.”

Starting off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., the grand opening event will feature food, beverages, and games to give it a tailgate-like atmosphere. Visitors will also have an opportunity to buy new and exclusive merchandise.

“Something that we saw in the market was that there were a lot of things that said, I like this area, but nothing that really screamed 'I love College Station'," Cook said. "That is some of the T-shirts, hats, and mugs that we're going to have here is so that people can really say this is my hometown, here's what I love about it and be able to talk to other people.”

The grand opening marks the beginning of a new chapter for the brand, as the city continues to prove that it’s more than just the location of Texas A&M University. According to Cook, now is the perfect time to come and experience the forefront of the community here in College Station.

“I think that that's what we're seeing is that evolution is where people are saying I want to come see multiple things in College Station has that to offer," Cook said. "It’s that it's not just for a foodie, It's not just for a history buff, but it's for multiple different types of people that are looking for trips.”