Century Square announces new expansion, storefronts in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is of KAGS's previous coverage of a Century Square expansion project.

Century Square has announced that they will be expanding their current footprint in College Station. The expansion will be the building of two 15,593 square-foot buildings and a 5,000 square-foot plaza.

The new buildings will house new storefronts from Sephora, Coco Shrimp, ChopShop, and Wells Fargo, according to a release from Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations. Parking will also be expanded, with 125 new surface spots being created.

“Century Square has elevated College Station by introducing the first truly walkable, urban, mixed-use destination to the Brazos Valley,” said Clayton Freels, Vice President of Investment and Development at Midway in a release. “As the city continues to grow and thrive, we are excited to expand our footprint and introduce new and exciting retailers, restaurants, and experiences for the community to enjoy. Phase II’s early leasing momentum is a testament to this development’s premier location in the market.”

The expansion is projected to be completed in Spring 2024.