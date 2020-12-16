Due to high number requests, Rosary service planned in College Station for Charlotte Sharp

The family said they have received a number of requests to have a service in College Station. They scheduled a rosary service for Thursday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The family of Charlotte Han Sharp has added a Rosary service to her funeral plans in College Station.

Charlotte is the wife of Texas A&M Chancellor, John Sharp. She passed away earlier this week after a lengthy illness. Her funeral service will be Friday, December 18 at St. Mary Cathedral in Austin and her graveside service will be at the Texas State Cemetery.

However, due to several requests, the family has decided to add a Rosary service in College Station for people who cannot travel to pay their respects. Charlotte was active with St. Mary's Catholic Church in College Station, and served as a Spiritual Counselor to many young people, helping them connect with their faith.

The Rosary service will be Thursday, December 17 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in College Station. The church is located at 603 Church Avenue. The service begins at 7 p.m.

The funeral service on Friday in Austin will also be livestreamed. You can watch it by clicking the link below: