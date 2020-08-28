Sen. Cornyn awards Brazos County over $1 Million in federal grants for local fire departments

The money will allow local firefighters to be better prepared to serve the community while staying safe during the pandemic.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Senator John Cornyn has approved over one million dollars for Brazos County fire departments "to enhance operations and safety" during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release, the Brazos District Two Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service were listed as grant recipients. The fire department is expected to receive $822,446.81, while TEEX is expected to receive $433,509.57.

“While our firefighters are doing everything they can to keep Texans safe during this outbreak, the federal government should make sure they have every resource they need,” said Sen. Cornyn in the release. “I applaud area leaders for their work to obtain this grant, and I’ll continue to do everything I can to support firefighters in Brazos County.”

