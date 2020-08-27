Blinn offers free online courses for those learning ESL or preparing for their GED

Registration is open for Fall 2020. Enroll today!

BRYAN, Texas — Blinn College is offering free online adult education and literacy courses for those learning English as a Second Language and for those preparing to take their General Education Development or High School Equivalency tests.

Their Adult Education and Literacy Program provides college prep courses, courses to upgrade skills in reading, math and language, and training to take the Test of English as a Foreign Language.

These courses prepare students for the GED and HiSET exams, as well as the TOEFL. These tests help working adults grow in the workforce and improves their long-term earning potential.

“We have noticed a need for a more skilled workforce, especially in technical trade areas like plumbing, welding, and carpentry, as well as health care,” said director of Adult Education and Literacy Anthony Garcia in a release. “We want to encourage a trained population to meet some of the job demands in our community.”

Registration is open for Blinn's Fall 2020 semester. You can enroll in one of Blinn’s AEL courses at www.blinn.edu/adult-education or call 979-209-7300.