Man identified in Sept. 21 College Station motorcycle accident

The man was identified by CSPD as 77-year-old William Walker Jr., of College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A man that died in an SUV-motorcycle crash on Sept. 23 has been identified by College Station Police.

The accident was originally reported around 8 p.m. on the north feeder road in front of Mas Fajitas in College Station. The road was shut down for multiple hours while first responders assisted with the incident.

The motorcycle driver was declared dead at 8:25 p.m. by CSPD. After his family was notified, the man involved in the crash was identified as William Walker Jr, 77, of College Station.

