COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's basketball team already had to deal with the loss of one of their star players, TJ Starks, after an injured ankle has kept him on the sidelines since the start of the season.

Now, Starks has been suspended indefinitely after violating team rules.

Starks, 21, of College Station, is charged with possession of marijuana. He was arrested after a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

Police stopped Starks around midnight in the 100 block of Holleman Drive West and Wellborn Road. Starks made an illegal wide right turn, according to police, and that's why the traffic stop had taken place.

The scent of raw marijuana was coming from Starks' car, police said, and when they asked Starks if he had any marijuana in the car, he said he did not, according to court documents.

After stepping out of the car, Starks later told one of the officers there was a small bag of marijuana in the car, police said. Upon searching the car, three bags of marijuana were found and the total weight was 2.0 grams, according to court documents.

Starks has since bonded out of jail. The suspension from the team came early this morning. His next court date is not known at this time.

