Honoring Aggies at Aggie Muster 2022

After two years a traditional Muster celebration and campus ceremony are back at Texas A&M University.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aggie Muster is an annual tradition on April 21st that celebrates the camaraderie of the university while remembering the lives of alumni who have died in the past year. Thursday was the 100th year anniversary of holding Aggie Muster on the 21st of April. Aggie Muster ceremonies take place in more than 300 locations worldwide but the largest ceremony occurs in Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus.

For the current chair of the Muster committee Luke Thurman, this is a day he has been waiting a long time for. Especially with the ceremony changing over the last two years due to COVID-19.

"Bringing everyone into Kyle Field and also in Reed Arena, but specifically for my two past year positions, we work specifically in Reed Arena," Thurman said. "To see it all to come together. To see all the stands full of people here to really love on and honor the families that we're honoring tonight - it was a dream come true."

Muster.



The 139 year old tradition is about to start here on the campus of @TAMU . pic.twitter.com/mvcf5qeEYj — Jordan Adams (@Jordan_Adams4) April 21, 2022

There is a "Roll Call for the Absent" that commemorates Aggies who died. Alumni, family, and friends light candles and answer "Here" when the name of their loved one was called.

"Thinking of them thinking of their families," Thurman said. "It's really the reason why we do this. It's the reason why we're here and this tradition combined with that is a reason why I'm an Aggie to this day."