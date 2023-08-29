x
Prairie View A&M Chief of Police named first-ever Texas A&M University System Associate Vice Chancellor of Law Enforcement & Security

“I have great confidence Chief Jemison is the right person to fill this new role,” said John Sharp, Texas A&M University System Chancellor in a news release.
Credit: Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Dr. Keith Jemison, the Chief of Police at Prairie View A&M University, has been named the first-ever Associate Vice Chancellor of Law Enforcement & Security for the Texas A&M University System.

“I have great confidence Chief Jemison is the right person to fill this new role,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System in a news release. “His background as a police officer, and as an academic, is just what we needed.”

Jemison joined Prairie View A&M in July 2017 as a former U.S. Army veteran with over 20 years of law enforcement experience and a host of related certifications, including:

  • Master Peace Officer
  • Forensic Hypnotist
  • Crisis Negotiator
  • Mental Health Peace Officer
  • FBI Instructor
  • Crisis Intervention Instructor
  • Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Instructor
  • Firearms Instructor
  • Simunition Scenario Instructor
  • Special Weapons and Tactics
  • Advanced Interview & Interrogation
  • Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design Practitioner
  • Police Precision Marksman

Under Jemison, the Prairie View A&M University Police Department has been designated as an Emergency Medical Dispatch center, the only police department with the designation in the region, among other accolades.

Jemison will begin his new role on Sept. 1. Click here to read the full news release on the Texas A&M University System website.

