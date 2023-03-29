Texas A&M Trap and Skeet Club wins third consecutive national championship

This event, which took place from March 21-25, was the second largest ACUI/SCTP Collegiate Clay Targets Championship ever.

CALDWELL, Texas — The Texas A&M Trap and Skeet Club captured their third consecutive national title in a five-day event starting on March 21 and concluding on March 25.

The event saw 757 total competitors from nearly 30 states and over 70 teams compete. Additionally, it was the second largest ACUI/SCTP Collegiate Clay Targets National Championship ever, according to a press release.

At the event, there were 44 teams that competed in overall events and 62 teams that competed in the Classic All Around events.

Team scores in the overall are as follows:

High Overall - first place (2888/3000 targets)

Classic All Around - second place (1437/1500 targets)

American Skeet - second place (495/500)

American Trap - sixth place (492/500)

Doubles American Skeet - first place (489/500)

Doubles American Trap - fourth place (472/500)

Super Sporting - first place (490/500)

Sporting Clays - second place (450/500)

Individual scores throughout the High Overall are as follows:

Blake Bajjali - third place (570/600)

Heath Garrett - fourth place (570/600)

Joseph Fanizzi - fifth place (570/600)

Garrett Meier - 11th (565/600)

John Snider - 16th (561/600)

Trent Allen - 17th (561/600)

Sydnee Craven - 18th (560/600)

Austin Kiemsteadt - 23rd (558/600)

Clifford Seibert - 34th (551/600)

Cara Maxwell - 54th (544/600)

Colton Rhoades - 55th (543/600)

Cade Faetche (542/600)

Ethan Gambrel (542/600)

Charles Schumann (541/600)

Ethan Burns (541/600)

Connor Sears (536/600)

Travis Domke (536/600)

Grayson Miller (534/600)

Grace Mabry (534/600)

Nathan Kerth (533/600)

Madison Barbee (530/600)

Brady Evans (523/600)

Garrett Balaski (522/600)

Reagan Moon (520/600)

Issac Vasconcellos (514/600)

Colton Watson (514/600)

Mia Saldaña (511/600)

Kinley Cernosek (510/600)

Morgan Henderson (502/600)

Ben Kubena (488/600)

Elijah Ellis (486/600)

Jacob Counts (429/600)

Olivia Crowell (390/600)

The above placings are out of 524 total participants.

Of the ladies who competed in the High Overall, a number of them also earned accolades:

Sydnee Craven - first place

Cara Maxwell - third place

Grace Mabry - 10th place

Madison Barbee - 13th place

Reagan Moon - 18th

Mia Saldaña - 28th

Kinley Cernosek - 29th

Olivia Crowell - 95th