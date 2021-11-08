Texas A&M President tests positive for COVID-19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks has tested positive for COVID-19, the university confirmed in a press release Friday.
Banks will be following positive test protocols which will include 10 days of self-isolation. She is fully vaccinated.
"President Banks is extremely disappointed to miss the many university activities scheduled for the next 10 days," Greg Hartman, Texas A&M senior vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement, "The president is grateful to be fully vaccinated. Studies have shown that vaccinated individuals usually have less severe symptoms with the virus. Getting vaccinated remains the best way to protect Aggieland and keep the people close to us safe from this deadly disease."
President Banks was previously exposed to COVID-19 back in August and missed graduation ceremonies as a result.