The Hagler Institute for Advanced Study announces its 10th class

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Hagler Institute for Advanced Study announced its 10th class Tuesday evening at Texas A&M University, which includes 2018 Nobel Prize winner Dr. Donna Strickland.

Director of the Hagler of the Institute, Dr.John L. Junkins, said it’s like make a wish foundation for rising star faculty.

“The wish is if I could have anyone on this planet work for me for a year and have someone else pay for it,” Dr. Junkins said, “who would it be?”

This 10th class in the Hagler Institute’s history includes scientists, engineers, and scholars recognized internationally for their achievements.

“Every year, I say it’s the best class yet,” Dr. Junkins said, “this one is just another exceptional collection of scholars.”

Each fellow belongs to the national academies of sciences, engineering and medicine, or holds recognitions of equal stature in their fields.

Fellows are nominated by their colleges and then approved by a committee of distinguished university professors.

“So, ironically, the Director [Dr. Junkins] doesn’t get a vote on who it is,” Associate Director of the Institute Clifford Fry said, “Every year there’s a different mix of which department they’re in and the nominations just determine it, they’re all A+.”

The fellows will collaborate with faculty, researchers and students in the colleges of agriculture and life sciences, engineering, medicine and science; Texas A&M AgriLife research; and the institute for quantum science and engineering.

“That is a lot of brainpower at any university.” Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, John S. Sharp, said, “It’s one of the big reasons why we went way over a billion dollars to $1.2 billion in research.”