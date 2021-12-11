The legacy continues as a new generation of Aggies receive their class ring

Over 2,000 students received their first ring

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's one of the most special days a Texas A&M student can have, ring day.

Thousands of Aggies were presented with their class rings today.

Students, family, and loved ones made their way to the Ford Hall of Champions Friday for the tradition that dates to 1889.

The Aggie ring program is managed by the association of former students.

Each year more than 15,000 Aggies receive their rings. To earn one, students must do 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or reach pre-determined graduate coursework milestones.

The Aggie Ring is the most visible sign of the Aggie network. It connects Aggies young and old across the globe.

The most prominent Aggie ring days take place in April, September, and November.