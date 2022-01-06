Executive Director says they're looking to raise more than $30,000 for fourth home.

BRYAN, Texas — On Wednesday, a man in Bryan began the day working on homes he’s hoping to have completed in the next few months.

In 2017, Dan Kiniry made it his mission to break down barriers and wanted to provide those in homeless conditions a place to call their own.

“The idea of stability and safety and people being taken care of who are neglected is really exciting and wonderful," said Kiniry.

In December, Kiniry started work on the first of four homes he’s currently in the process of building and with the help of generous donations he's received, Kiniry said he’s just stepped away from having finished the first two.

“We’ve got the roofs on and metal citing and doing some work to prepare for the electricians and plumbers to come in," said Kiniry.

Kiniry said he received help from volunteers who assisted with the roof and structure of the buildings.

“Habitat for Humanity came out and helped us out a couple of weeks ago and they spent three days with some volunteer crews," said Kiniry.

Kiniry said he's in need of volunteers and looking to raise more than $30,000 for the fourth home and to see the first phase of homes completed.

“That was just on the dream we had, and we’ve purchased land in 2019 and so we’ve just been building since then," said Kiniry.

Kiniry said he's always wanted to provide his friends living in homeless conditions with a sense of community.

“Folks feel that they have something to give, where they’re needed and valued and just as they need other people, they’re also able to contribute.”

Contribute to a dream still in the making," said Kiniry.