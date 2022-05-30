Update: Police searching for 2 suspects in Sprucewood Street shooting

A minor and a man are both wanted by police in connection to the Sprucewood shooting that happened on May 20.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department has identified two people they say are involved in a shooting on Sprucewood Street this month where two people were shot.

On Monday, the department identified Fredrick Parnell, 19, and 17-year-old Donald Malveaux Jr. as the suspects in a shooting that happened in the 2800 block of Sprucewood Street on May 20.

Usually, KAGS doesn't identify minors, despite being a suspect. However, we decided to because the police say both of them are armed and dangerous. They ask the public to not approach them if they are seen but to report them to the police.

Fredrick Parnell is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection with the shooting in the 2800 block of Sprucewood Street on May 20th, 2022. DO NOT approach as he should be considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/mWcZg7U7go — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) May 25, 2022

Donald Malveaux Jr is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection with the shooting in the 2800 block of Sprucewood Street on May 20th, 2022. DO NOT approach as he should be considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/z7KGpMClR1 — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) May 25, 2022

Police say on that day, a large number of people were reportedly having a fight before it ended in gunfire. At least two people were shot, police said.

Parnel is wanted on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, police say. Malveaux, Jr. is wanted on three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, police added.

Parnell is described as 5"7" and 190 pounds. Malveaux is about 6'2" and 150 pounds.