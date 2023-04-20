Walker County Sheriff Corporal receives Medal of Valor for Feb. 24 fire rescue

On Feb. 24, Corporal Sylvester Glaze assisted in a rescue from a residence on fire in Walker County. He was awarded the Medal of Valor for his efforts on April 19.

WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Corporal Sylvester Glaze was awarded the Medal of Valor on Wednesday for his efforts in a Feb. 24 fire rescue that took place in the 700 block of FM 247 in Huntsville, according to a release from the Walker County Sheriff's Office.

That night around 12:30 a.m., a fire broke out in the area, which resulted in residents needing to be rescued. When Corporal Glaze arrived at the scene, a woman near the front door of the burning building told him that her husband was still inside the house.

Corporal Glaze made the rescue despite the heavy amounts of smoke from the scene, which emergency personnel later said could have injured the individuals inside in a short amount of time. Thankfully, Corporal Glaze ended up not needing medical attention.

According to the release, the Medal of Valor may be awarded to those who "intelligently, and in the line of duty, distinguish themselves by the performance of an act of courage involving the risk of imminent danger to their life, with the knowledge of the risk, above and beyond the call of duty." Additionally, it was noted that the Medal of Valor is awarded for acts that save another person's life.