Manhunt for Walker County shooting suspect ends in arrest, several charges

The Walker County Sheriff's Office said a deputy fired at the suspect, who was not hit. The man was later found hiding in a wooded area.

WALKER COUNTY, Texas — A manhunt for a person who is wanted on several charges, including a deadly hit and run and attempted murder, has been arrested in Walker County after a shooting there.

Kyle Hand, 37 is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, parole violations for possession of a controlled substance, as well as attempted murder and a hit and run with death involved out of South Carolina. He's also charged with larceny, shoplifting, burglary and receiving stolen goods.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Carolyn Street in Huntsville in the Riverside Harbor neighborhood Wednesday just after 2 p.m.

Deputies said when they got to the scene they found a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they continue to recover at last check. The sheriff's office has not yet released what led up to the shooting or if the victim and Hand knew one another.

Deputies said witnesses at the scene told them a man, who matched Hand's description, ran from the scene with a rifle. When authorities caught up to Hand, they said "he posed a threat" and one of the deputies shot at Hand. Hand was not hurt and continued to run from authorities.

Authorities used tracking dogs and air support to help them search for hand, who was allegedly later found hiding in a wooded area and was taken to the Walker County Jail.