Downtown Bryan Holiday Contest winners announced

BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan announced the winners from the Downtown Holiday Stoll & Lighted Parade and the Window Decorating Contest on Thursday, Dec. 8.
For this year's parade, the theme was "The Holidays Are Sweeter in Bryan."
Floats participating in the parade were judged on design, execution and relevance to the theme.
The order in which the top three floats were judged is below:
- First place - Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity
- Second place - Andersons Family Remodeling & Restoration
- Third place - Brazos Star Credit Union
The same theme applied for the Window Decorating Contest. However, the community voted on a special People's Choice winner.
The panel of judges and the community picked the winners below:
- First place - Whimsy & Wild Emporium
- Second place - Bird's Nest Gifts & Antiques
- People's Choice - Bird's Nest Gifts & Antiques
For more information on these contest winners, visit here.
