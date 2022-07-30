Lee Cross, a Bryan native, has been buying lottery tickets all week in the hopes of winning the $1.28 billion jackpot.

BRYAN, Texas — An individual from the local area is purchasing a lottery ticket in hopes of winning.

On July 20th, the Mega Millions lottery announced a jackpot of $1.28 billion. The prize was the second-largest in the history of the lottery.

A Bryan native, Lee Cross, believes that the jackpot is too high to pass up the opportunity. In his view, the lottery is similar to life, in that you cannot predict the outcome of the daily risks that you take.

Cross said he would continue to give back to the community, and wants to establish a dog sanctuary and enjoy life to the fullest.

In his opinion, the money won should be considered an investment that is likely to have a profound impact on the life of the winner.

"It's not just the lottery, every day you take a chance, for example, crossing the street in the morning", said Cross.

"Playing the lottery is taking a chance to better one's life", said Cross.

Cross mentioned he thinks of many what-if scenarios that occur in daily life.

"Just try, you don't have to spend it costs you $2 for a soda out of the soda machine, you can play the lottery for two dollars, if you want to take that risk." said Cross.

Nevertheless, Cross has no qualms about taking on risks and taking a chance in order to better himself.

"I always get a couple of scratches when I go to the gas station. If I can turn five dollars into twenty, why not?" said Cross.

Cross explained that participating in the lottery requires a unique system he possesses.

"Anytime it goes over 500 million dollars I always get 5 tickets for the mega million just because, why not?" said Cross.

Due to the fact that Cross remains hopeful that he will win the lottery, he stated that if he does not, he will return again to buy additional tickets.