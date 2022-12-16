Brazos Valley Veterans Treatment Court Project announces initiative to create Veterans Treatment Court in Brazos County

While veterans have served and protected our freedoms at home, their mental health has not been given the same treatment. One initiative is looking to change that.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — On Dec. 6, Commissioners Aldrich and Ford proposed an agenda item to seek funding for and establish a Brazos County veterans court.

The agenda item is as follows:

“Discussion and possible action on creating a Brazos County Veterans Court Advisory committee to evaluate, seek funding for and establish a Brazos County Veterans Court.”

Through a combination of structured support, healthcare and other social service resources, a veteran treatment court would help decrease the number of veterans involved in criminal behavior.

Project Coordinator Lonny Masterson explained how the court would benefit those in need, "The court is giving veterans who have had long term damage done from their time in the military and have become justice involved because of it. It's a chance to rehabilitate and also help their families."

There are approximately 36 veteran treatment courts that are functional in Texas.

The push back comes from concerns about the cost. However, with the large veteran population in the Brazos Valley, Commissioner Aldrich emphasized the need for this program, saying "When they come back and try to reintegrate into a social structure where there are rules that do now apply, comparatively its a very difficult transition."

Veterans Treatment Court Participants Receive Assistance with VA Benefits include mental health treatment, chemical dependency treatment, general healthcare, and housing.