Bombers Series in Frisco Cancelled

A member of the Frisco front office tested positive for Covid-19

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazo Valley Bombers are once again off to a hot start in the revamped Texas Collegiate League, but the first place team in the South Division will miss its midweek series against Frisco.

Bombers manager James Dillard confirms to KAGS that a member of the Rough Riders front office tested positive for Covid-19, and out of an abundance of caution, the three-game series set to begin Tuesday night has been cancelled.

Dillard says there's no plans in place to make up those lost games, but there has been discussions about possibly playing a double-header on Thursday, but nothing has been set in stone.

Instead of playing, the Bombers practiced Tuesday morning and Dillard says they'll practice again on Wednesday.