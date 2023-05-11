Report: K.C. Keeler signs four-year contract extension with Sam Houston

Keeler's previous contract with the Bearkats was set to expire at the end of June, according to a report from Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the university through 2027, according to a report from Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

Keeler currently holds an 85-27 record with the Bearkats in his 10 seasons in Huntsville. Keeler's previous agreement with Sam Houston was set to expire at the end of June.

According to the report, the deal is not to exceed $3.25 million over the length of the agreement.