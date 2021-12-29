A&M Women's Basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Women's Basketball game against Vanderbilt has been postponed after a number of players from Vanderbilt have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Texas A&M Athletics Department confirmed the postponing of the game Wednesday. The department said due to a number of positive cases and the quarantining of people within Vanderbilt's program, the SEC called the game off to stay in line with the league's COVID-19 policies.
A make-up date for the game has not yet been determined. The Aggies are scheduled to open SEC play at LSU on Sunday, January 2 according to a press release given to media outlets Wednesday.
KAGS' Mike Lucas was the first to break the news Wednesday after he confirmed with team officials the game would not be happening Thursday.
Lucas talked with Aggie Hall of Fame Head Coach Gary Blair Thursday who said he was not practicing with his team's full 14-women roster but did not go into specifics.
We will keep you updated on this developing story.