Texas A&M student athletes to volunteer at Habitat for Humanity project

Sixty freshmen student athletes will assist with preparation for a new Habitat for Humanity subdivision.

Freshmen student athletes at Texas A&M will be volunteering with the Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity Thursday, July 28 for a service project as a part of a new program being launched for incoming student athletes.

The efforts are a part of the College Summer Transition and Acclimation Training (CSTAT) program, which aims to "create a welcoming environment for incoming freshman student athletes."

The 60 student athletes from football, soccer, volleyball, baseball, men's and women's basketball, and men's swimming and diving will prepare a new area of neighborhood by clearing brush and preparing a roadway for the new Hope subdivision.