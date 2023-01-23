x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Southbound lanes of State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to be closed starting Wednesday, Jan. 25

Be prepared for these road closures coming up soon, Bryan-College Station residents.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station has revealed road closures taking place on State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to Business SH 6 on Wednesday, Jan. 25 starting at 7 p.m.

According to the announcement, the closure will run through 6 a.m. the day after, on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Additionally, the entrance ramp from FM 2818 to SH 6 southbound and the inside lane for northbound SH 6 will also be inaccessible to drivers for the duration of the closure.

According to the city of College Station, detours will be in place for drivers passing through the area.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Luther Street to close for reconstruction starting Friday, Jan. 13

Before You Leave, Check This Out