Southbound lanes of State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to be closed starting Wednesday, Jan. 25

Be prepared for these road closures coming up soon, Bryan-College Station residents.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station has revealed road closures taking place on State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to Business SH 6 on Wednesday, Jan. 25 starting at 7 p.m.

According to the announcement, the closure will run through 6 a.m. the day after, on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Additionally, the entrance ramp from FM 2818 to SH 6 southbound and the inside lane for northbound SH 6 will also be inaccessible to drivers for the duration of the closure.