Southbound lanes of State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to be closed starting Wednesday, Jan. 25

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station has revealed road closures taking place on State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to Business SH 6 on Wednesday, Jan. 25 starting at 7 p.m.
According to the announcement, the closure will run through 6 a.m. the day after, on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Additionally, the entrance ramp from FM 2818 to SH 6 southbound and the inside lane for northbound SH 6 will also be inaccessible to drivers for the duration of the closure.
According to the city of College Station, detours will be in place for drivers passing through the area.