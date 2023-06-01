Austin-based Trudy's Tex-Mex to open College Station location in spring 2023

The Austin-based restaurant company will open its first location on University Drive in College Station in spring 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant Trudy's is set to open their first location in the College Station area, according to a press release from public relations firm Giant Noise.

The new location is set to feature Trudy's refreshed menu and interior design, which was introduced in 2021.

The restaurant will be located at 1200 University Dr. East in College Station and is expected to open in spring 2023.

Alongside a number of Trudy's classic dishes and cocktails, the previously discontinued Chorizo-Stuffed Chicken will be making a return to the menu.