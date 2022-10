The street is expected to be closed on Weds, Oct. 5 and early Thurs, Oct. 6.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Stone Forest Drive in College Station is set to be closed starting at 8:30 a.m. on Weds, Oct. 5 for water line repairs, according to the City of College Station.

The road is expected to be reopened by 8:30 a.m. on Thurs, Oct. 6. The bike lane in the area will also be closed.

According to the city of College Station, water service in the area will not be affected.