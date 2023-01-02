List: Brazos Valley organizations and schools closing, delaying openings on Thursday, Feb. 2

With wintery weather still hanging around the area, here is a list of school districts and organizations that have changed their hours in the days ahead.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CENTRAL, Texas — Wintery weather has hit Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, causing a number of school districts and organizations to temporarily shut down in response to the rain, ice, and in some instances, snow.

Here is a list of confirmed closings and delays for the rest of the week: