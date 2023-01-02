List: Brazos Valley organizations and schools closing, delaying openings on Thursday, Feb. 2

CENTRAL, Texas — Wintery weather has hit Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, causing a number of school districts and organizations to temporarily shut down in response to the rain, ice, and in some instances, snow.
Here is a list of confirmed closings and delays for the rest of the week:
- Buffalo ISD: 10 a.m. delayed start Thursday
- Caldwell ISD: two-hour delayed start Thursday
- Centerville ISD: 10 a.m. delayed start Thursday
- Dime Box ISD: two-hour delayed start Thursday
- Franklin ISD: closed Thursday
- Gause ISD: closed Thursday
- Lexington ISD: two-hour delayed start Thursday
- Midway ISD: two-hour delayed start Thursday, final decision to come at 7 a.m.
- Milano ISD: closed Thursday
- Rockdale ISD: closed Thursday, Friday decision pending
KAGS will continue to update this list as we learn of more closings and delays.