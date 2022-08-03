Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Sugar

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Sugar, a one-year-old terrier mix that's looking for his forever home.

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Sugar, a one-year-old terrier mix that's looking to be adopted.

Sugar is a quiet and slightly shy dog that arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society in Bryan in September alongside a larger family of dogs. Thankfully, many of Sugar's family members have been adopted, but Sugar and one of his sisters are still looking for a home.

Like all pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Sugar is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on his vaccinations.