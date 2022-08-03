Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Sugar

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Sugar, a one-year-old terrier mix that's looking to be adopted.
Sugar is a quiet and slightly shy dog that arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society in Bryan in September alongside a larger family of dogs. Thankfully, many of Sugar's family members have been adopted, but Sugar and one of his sisters are still looking for a home.
Like all pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Sugar is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
If you'd like to adopt Sugar, an adoption application can be found here or on the Aggieland Humane Society website. Completed applications can be delivered in person to the Aggieland Humane Society office at 5359 Leonard Rd in Bryan or emailed to adopt@aggielandhumane.org.