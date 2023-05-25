Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Alakazam

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Alakazam, a two-year-old Husky-Heeler mix that's looking to be adopted into a new home.

BRYAN, Texas — This week's Brazos Buddy is Alakazam, a roughly two-year-old Husky-Heeler mix that's in search of a new home.

If you're a Pokemon fan or an outdoor enthusiast, Alakazam may end up being a great fit for you. His favorite activity by far is playing with tennis balls, and will happily chase after them for hours.

While Alakazam hasn't fully learned the game of fetch, he is very treat motivated, so with enough time and training, he could soon become your next best companion to play fetch with.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Alakazam is neutered, up-to-date on his vaccine shots, and is heart healthy.

If you'd like to adopt Alakazam, just visit the Bryan Animal Center website here and fill out an adoption application. Additionally, if you're interested in seeing what other pets that are up for adoption from the Bryan Animal Center, click here.