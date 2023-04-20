Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Riley

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Riley, a six-month-old Lab and Pit Bull mix that's looking to be adopted.

HEARNE, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Riley, a six-month-old Lab and Pit Bull mix that's looking to be adopted into a new home.

Similarly to Sissy, who appeared on Brazos Buddies about a month ago, Riley is an incredibly friendly and cuddly pup that loves being in the presence of others--dogs, kids, and even adults--and would prefer lounging on a couch than exploring the outdoors.

That doesn't mean that he won't enjoy time outside, however. As long as Riley gets to be with others, he will be more than happy doing just about anything.

While Riley isn't fully up-to-date on his vaccine shots as of publishing time, he will be receiving them as well as getting neutered so that he can join the overwhelming majority of pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies that are neutered and up-to-date on their vaccinations.

If you'd like to adopt Riley, you can visit the Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County Texas Facebook page and send them a message or call 979-279-6388.