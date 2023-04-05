Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Sugar Pop

HEARNE, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Sugar Pop, an eight-month-old mixed breed Terrier that's looking to be adopted.
She is friendly and outgoing, but can have a hard time containing her excitement when meeting new people. However, Sugar Pop is smart and responds to training and commands well. She is also a good companion for families with small children and will be sure to be a good family dog for a lucky home that adopts her.
Like the overwhelming majority of pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies, Sugar Pop is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations, and is heart healthy.
If you'd like to adopt Sugar Pop, you can visit the Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County Texas Facebook page and send them a message or call 979-279-6388.